Linda Gilson (Tauer), 78, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on December 18, 2021 with her daughter Brenda and niece Melissa by her side.
She was born on February 23, 1943 to Roland and Betty Tauer in Sleepy Eye MN. She was the first of nine children and the start of life on their family farm. Linda spent her days not only tending to farm chores but also taking care of her siblings, stepping in wherever she saw the need. This would continue for the rest of her life as she touched so many people everywhere she went.
From Sleepy Eye, the family moved to Hutchinson, where Linda attended school and began her lifelong hobby of Old Time Dance and polka. Upon graduation in 1961, Linda moved to the Twin Cities and attended St. Mary’s Nursing School where she got her RN in 1964, During her college days, she made many good friends at local polka dances and eventually met her husband Don. The couple married on August 2, 1969 and were together for nearly 50 years before Don passed away on July 25, 2019.
From the Twin Cities, the couple made their way across the St. Croix and settled in Ladysmith a small town in rural Wisconsin. Here the couple bought their own farm and adopted two children, Tom and Brenda. From Ladysmith, the family moved to Eau Claire and eventually to Chippewa Falls.
Throughout her life, Linda was an avid polka dancer and with Don attended many local dances and festivals. Through dance, skiing, and work, Linda met and made many new friends and touched many lives. She retired from Chippewa County at the age of 73 after 52 years in Public Health as a RN.
Linda will be remembered with love by all that knew her. Whether it was a quick letter to let someone know she was thinking of them or a batch of her famous chocolate chip cookies, Linda touched so many hearts. She is survived by her daughter Brenda, son Tom, and grandson Brandon; brother Ken (Fran), sister Rita (Tom), brother Joe (Deb), sister Annette, and brother Roland (Carol) and many nieces and nephews and countless friends. She is predeceased by her sister Jane (Art), brother Steve, brother Bruce (Stephanie), and mother Betty and father Roland.
Linda will be buried at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson MN on Dec 29, 2021. A small service will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Parish prior to the burial.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.