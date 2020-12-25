Linda M. Grosz, cherished wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away December 14, 2020, in her home after a yearlong battle with cancer at the young age of 64.
Linda is survived by her 5 brothers and their families, husband of 44 years, Gregg, 7 children, and 5 grandchildren.
Linda was born in West Bend, Wisconsin on October 4th, 1956, to Mary and Robert Schroeder. Family was everything to her, and she often recalled fond childhood memories spent playing outdoors with her brothers and neighbors. While attending West Bend West High School, Linda met her high school sweetheart, Gregg, where they together went on to marry and raise 7 children, first in Georgia and later in Wisconsin. At the center of Linda’s heart was the love she carried for her family and tremendous support and inspiration she offered.
Linda was known for her contagious energy that made a room glow, her love of travel and adventure, welcoming hospitality to anyone and everyone, and wholehearted hugs. She could often be seen working at the Eau Claire Antique Emporium, where she developed many friendly relationships with customers through her decade-long employment there. She loved the history in which she was surrounded by and the rich stories behind the artifacts.
At the core of Linda’s legacy is the love and humility which she used to have a profound, positive impact on so many people’s lives. Her family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those who have demonstrated their generous love and support now, and during, Linda’s life. She was devout in her faith and requested to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.