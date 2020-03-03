Linda Holden

Linda M. (Frank) Holden age 71 of Eau Claire passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Linda was born September 24, 1948 in Menomonie. She graduated from Menomonie High School. Linda married Lloyd Holden and together they had two children and later divorced.
Linda is survived by her two children, a son, Anthony Holden, of Hudson and a daughter, Michelle (Rocky) Morzenti, of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Harold (Linda) Frank, Neil (Louann) Frank and David Frank; sisters, Carol Ann Solberg (Joe Schmidt) and Julie Frank; and special friend, Andrea Holden.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn Frank; grandparents; special cousin, Bob Harrison; and several aunts and uncles.
A special thank you to the “angels” at Hallie Memory Care, Mayo Hospice, and Nina Retzinger, all of you cared for Linda and helped the family through this difficult journey.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. In accordance with Linda’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Interment will be private at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.