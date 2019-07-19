Linda La Mere

Linda Kay La Mere, 66 of Eau Claire, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire on Saturday, July 13, 2019 after a month’s illness.
She was born October 8, 1952 in Ladysmith to Douglas and Mary La Mere. After graduating from high school in 1970 in Ladysmith, she attended Marquette University in Milwaukee for one year. She then returned to Ladysmith and worked at several jobs before moving to Eau Claire over 30 years ago.
Linda worked in the grocery business, with a large part of her career at Randall’s Foods in Eau Claire. She also worked for Mega Foods, Gordy’s and was currently working for Festival Foods.
Survivors include her sister Diane M. (La Mere) and Scott R. Carpenter of Rogers, MN and her brother Steven D. La Mere of Ladysmith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother Clara Olmstead and grandfather Perl Olmstead.
Linda was a hard-working person with a big smile and even bigger heart. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Nash — Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.