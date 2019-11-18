Linda E. Lindberg, 69 of Altoona, Wi passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Augusta Health and Rehab in Augusta, WI.
She was born March 20, 1950 to the late Hiram and Mavis (Mentor) Soderquist.
Linda worked at Old Dutch for over 20 years and after her retirement she enjoyed working at the Altoona school system as the lunch lady. Linda enjoyed gardening, and her yard was perfect.
Linda is survived by her children, Dana (Kurt) Goenner, Wade (Nichole) Hartung; grandchildren, Joseph, Ashley, Mary, Kyle, Elizabeth, Eric and Jenna; great grandchild Bentley; a sister Phyllis Anderson, and brother Laverne (Vikki) Soderquist and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale.
Services are private and interment will be at Ft. Snelling national cemetery in Minnesota.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.