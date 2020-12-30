Linda Morrison

Linda Ann (Tuschl) Morrison, 64, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona with her loving husband Jay by her side.
Linda was born on August 6, 1956 at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI to Clarence and Marian (Benish) Tuschl. She married Jay Morrison on January 11, 1985. She was a very hard worker, first working at the Colfax Root Beer Stand, bartending at various taverns and then moving to Kenosha, WI to work for American Motors building cars. She came back to Colfax to work delivering mail for the USPS. She moved with Jay to Winter, WI and started her own business of embroidering shirts and hats from home. Unfortunately she had a stroke and they needed to move to a warmer climate, Arizona.
She was a wonderful, thoughtful person and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing pool, horseshoes and rooting on them Packers. “First and ten do it again,” she would scream. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by so many people.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jay Morrison, stepdaughter, Jayme (Travis) Owens of Corryton, TN; step-grandchildren, Makenna and Talan; brother, Ron (Connie) Tuschl; stepbrother, Randy (Rose) Owen; mother, Marian Trent; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Hallberg) Tuschl and Linda (Nofsinger) Tuschl; brothers-in-law, Gordy Kiekhafer and Patrick Trepania; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Tuschl; sisters, Betty Kiekhafer and Diane Trepania; brothers, Jim and Dave Tuschl; brother-in-law, Joe Morrison; and sister-in-law, Sharol Gossett.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in June of 2021 around the Colfax, WI area.