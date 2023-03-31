Linda Kay Rubenzer, 49, of Bloomer, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at home surrounded by family after a 2 ½ year battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

She was born on May 8, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls to Loretta (Western) Rubenzer and Daniel “Big Buddha” Rubenzer. She was baptized and confirmed at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Rubenzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

