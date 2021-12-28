Linda K. Seguin, age 75 of Eleva, WI, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home while under hospice care.
Linda K. Seguin was born January 17, 1946, the fourth child of five, to Isabel (Howatt) Bremer and Edward H. Bremer. She grew up on the family farm near Lake City, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, she worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester in Biochemical Research. On September 18, 1971, she married Larry B. Seguin. They farmed the family farm in Pleasant Valley and they raised their family. She worked 15 years at Northwest/Hancock Fabrics and loved sewing of all kinds. She was an election inspector and active in her church.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Lee Seguin (Christina) of Eleva, WI, Lorie Hohlfeld (Jon) of Rockland, WI, Lynn Seguin (Catherine) of Eau Claire, WI, and Lisa del Villar (Joshua) of Albuquerque, NM; seven grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. She is also survived by her siblings, Keith Bremer of Lake City, MN, Ilene Miller (William) of Waseca, MN, Nila Bremer of W. Des Moines, IA; sister-in-law, Mary Bremer of Minneapolis, MN; and brothers-in-law Watford Seguin (Marilyn) of Eleva, WI, and D. Peter Seguin (Marcia) of Woodbury, MN.
She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Bruce A. Bremer; nephew, Bruce E. Bremer; and baby boy Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd., Eleva, WI 54738. Pastor Jennifer Barnet is officiating the service. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery, Clear Creek, WI. A visitation will be held, on Friday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family thanks Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care for Linda. Memorials to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church are appreciated.