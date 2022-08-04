Linda K. Stary, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness.
Linda was born on September 11, 1948, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Charles and Gertrude (Morgan) Schoepper. The family farmed in Spooner until 1950, when they moved to Downsville, and then to Menomonie a few years later.
In high school, Linda enjoyed choir, drama club, FHA, Pep Club, and being a reporter for the school newspaper. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1966.
In May 1968, Linda married Thomas Micek. That union gave Linda her two amazing daughters and best friends, Tiffany and Tori.
That marriage would later dissolve, and in May 1982, Linda married John Stary, who brought his two children, Robin and Shawn, into Linda's life.
Linda worked for the University of Wisconsin-Stout for many years, and eventually transferred jobs to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, from which she would retire in 2011.
When she retired, Linda really learned to live her life and have some fun. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, who she loved to spend time with while shopping, having a cocktail, or even just a quiet conversation.
Everything that Linda loved in life, she shared with her family. Traveling (especially cruises), going to lock shows with John, margaritas, food, coffee, her cats, her porch, her smile. Linda loved to laugh and be silly, and just have fun and not take life too seriously.
Linda is survived and already dearly missed by her husband of 40 years, John; her children, Tiffany (Patrick) Zastrow and Tori (Michael) Juelich, and Shawn Stary; her grandchildren Ian, Gabriel, Connor, & Ayden Zastrow; Jonathon & Kaitlyn Juelich; and Alysse & Adam Messick; a sister, Carol (Ron) Habhegger; sisters-in-law Marcia (Bill Scribner) Kalisz and Margie Stary; and countless nieces, nephews, friends, kitties, and other family members.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, sister Arlene, daughter Robin, brother-in-law Scott, and parents-in-law, Stan & Jean.
A Celebration of Life for Linda will be Monday August 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Hudson, Wisconsin.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for being an extreme help in the last month of Linda's life. They took exceptional care of her, and we will be forever grateful.
