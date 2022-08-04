Linda K. Stary, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness.

Linda was born on September 11, 1948, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Charles and Gertrude (Morgan) Schoepper. The family farmed in Spooner until 1950, when they moved to Downsville, and then to Menomonie a few years later.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Stray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you