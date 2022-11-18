Professional triathlete, avid skier, mountaineer, business owner, mother, and incredibly kind person Linda Ann Zimet passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a sudden battle with brain cancer. Linda lived life to the fullest, rarely divulging details of her travels and accomplishments. She completed the Kona Ironman Triathlon in 1985 and 1987. She was also on the Olympic committee responsible for integrating the triathlon into the Olympics.
Born June 20, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to BJ and Bea Farmer, she attended the University of Colorado-Boulder, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout, and completed her master’s degree in business from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. A small business owner, Linda was remarkably successful as managing partner of the family-owned real estate company.
Linda’s true passion was mountaineering around the world with her late husband, Andrew Zimet. The love of her life, Andy, brought Linda to Whitefish in 2003, initiating an amazing 12-year adventure, which spanned the globe. From the depths of oceans to the summit of Kilimanjaro, their shared love of extreme adventure took them to many remote locations, including areas of Tibet, Patagonia, Italy, Mongolia, and Antarctica. She loved experiencing everything the world had to offer and especially enjoyed time with her friends, family, and beloved grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her brothers, Doug and Craig Farmer; her children, Adam (Amanda) and Josh (Geralyn) Helgesen; and her grandchildren, Gage, Seaver, Weston, and Liv Helgesen.
A celebration of life will be held this Friday, November 18th, at 11 a.m. at the Base Lodge of Whitefish Mountain Resort.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Zimet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.