Professional triathlete, avid skier, mountaineer, business owner, mother, and incredibly kind person Linda Ann Zimet passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a sudden battle with brain cancer. Linda lived life to the fullest, rarely divulging details of her travels and accomplishments. She completed the Kona Ironman Triathlon in 1985 and 1987. She was also on the Olympic committee responsible for integrating the triathlon into the Olympics.

Born June 20, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to BJ and Bea Farmer, she attended the University of Colorado-Boulder, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stout, and completed her master’s degree in business from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. A small business owner, Linda was remarkably successful as managing partner of the family-owned real estate company.

