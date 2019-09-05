Lindsay Dehnert, age 33 of Colfax, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Lindsay was born on November 13, 1985 to Carl and Marilyn (Tschudy) Dehnert in Menomonie. She attended elementary and high school in Colfax. After graduating she worked part time at Indianhead Enterprises.
Lindsay enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a very giving heart and liked to make crafts for people she cared about. She liked watching movies, listening to music, taking pictures, and doing crafts. She had a contagious laugh that could get everyone laughing.
Lindsay’s faith was important to her. During her illness she would talk about not being afraid of dying as she knew she would be seeing her Pappa, dad, and other relatives. Lindsay attended Cedarbrook Church and the First Congregational United Church of Christ where she had many friends. In leaving this world she wants people to reach out and be kind to each other.
Lindsay is survived by her mother Marilyn Dehnert, step-father Dave Rasmussen, her grandmother Christine Tschudy, step-sister Ashley (Derek) Berends and step-brother Eric Rasmussen; aunts and uncles Margi (Kenneth) Stauss, Kenneth (Melanie) Tschudy, Ted (Sheryl) Tschudy, Janet (Steven) Sisul, Jean (Dennis) Repaal, Ruth (Ken) Abramson, Doug Rasmussen, Randy Hemauer, Dean (Barbara) Dehnert and Claire Dehnert; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Carl Dehnert, grandparents Esther and Robert Dehnert, grandfathers Albert Tschudy and Melvin Rasmussen, grandmother Shirley Rasmussen, aunt Mary Hemauer, uncles Charles, Carl, Al Rasmussen and Lou Dehnert.
In leaving this world she looked forward to seeing her family members who had passed on before her.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at First Congregational Church-UCC in Menomonie with Rev. Kathleen Remund officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to: The Heart Foundation, Stepping Stones, Thrill Seekers, Wounded Warriors or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
