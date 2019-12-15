Linus A. Linie Miller, 82, of Eau Claire, died peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Linus was born in Chippewa Falls on September 3, 1937, the son of Arthur and Agnes (Stoffel) Miller. He graduated from McDonell Memorial High School. After graduation, he served two years in the army. Linie married Joan (Pichler) on May 6, 1961. They had five children. Joan died in 1981. He married Jean (Myers) Endle on June 12, 1987. They lived in Eau Claire and became a blended family with her four children.
Linie worked for Chippewa Shoe and later became a machine operator for Pactiv in Chippewa Falls. He retired in 2000. Before and during his retirement, his greatest joys in life were family get-togethers, fishing at Webb Lake and in Canada, playing cards with friends and family, and dancing old time polka and waltzes. He loved to tinker (and make things better than they were).
Linie was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 32 years; his three daughters, Karen (David Witkowski) Miller of Redding, CA, Sue (Greg) Walsh of Lehigh Acres, FL, and Debra (Tom) Krill of Germantown, WI; a son, Steven (Beth) Miller of Sun Prairie, WI; step children, James (Sue) Endle of New Richmond, WI, Brian (Julie) Endle of Palmer, AK, Cory (Darla) Endle of Rochester, MN, and Donna (Cornell) Scott of Coon Rapids, MN. He is also survived by a sister, Norma Licht of Rice Lake, WI; and many grandchildren and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Agnes Miller; his first wife, Joan; their daughter, Gloria; and grandson, Joseph Walsh.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Marshfield Medical Center for the care and compassion they gave to Linie.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 PM, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at church. Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.