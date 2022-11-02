Lisa Renee Bauer, 56, of Altoona passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home.
Lisa was born to Allen Klein and Barbara Peterson on December 19, 1965, in Barron, WI. She graduated from Barron High School in 1984. After High School, Lisa attended Beauty School in Eau Claire and worked for many years as a beautician in Eau Claire. She loved her latest job of 10 years at Kwik Trip and enjoyed the lasting relationships she developed with her Kwik Trip family. Lisa grew up tending to her horses, she was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and a cat lover. She will forever be missed by her husband, son, family, and friends.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Bauer; son Weston Wincek; step-daughter, Courtney Bauer; father, Allen (Staci) Klein; mother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Johnson; father-in-law, Robert (Kim) Bauer; grandson, Easton; nieces, Tyarra Daniel and Jessica Kistner; nephew, Ryan Kistner; and great-nieces, Everlee, Jordan, and Olivia.
Lisa was proceeded in death by her mother, Barbara Peterson, and sister, Julie Kistner.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel with Jody Hagedorn officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
