Lisa (Miskowski) Morley, 54, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sept. 19th at the Marshfield Hospital.
She was born June 4th, 1965, to Sheryll (Erdmann) and Carl Miskowski in Waukesha, WI.
She graduated from Waukesha North High School, and shortly after, met and married Kevin Morley. Lisa was passionate about being a mother to Nicole Morley. She loved working at Xcel Energy and all the people she worked with.
Lisa was a fun-loving person, loved by everyone. She liked to go camping and fishing, especially at Madeline Island, which she called her “Happy Place.” She was the peace-keeper at work and kept her team in line. Lisa loved to bake and cook. For many years she organized an annual bake sale to raise money for the Cancer Fund.
She is survived by her husband Kevin, of 27 years; daughter Nicole, Sister Amy; Brother Tom; and niece Sarah, who was like a daughter to Lisa. Lisa is further survived by many friends and family, and her pets Kita, Olive, and Charlotte.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Sheryll and her father Carl.
Memorials may be given in Lisa’s name to the family, who plans to donate to Lisa’s favorite charity.
In the words of Kevin, “she always told me I was her rock, but it was she that was my rock. Lisa never complained even though I could see the pain in her eyes.” She held her head up high and fought her battle like a warrior. She never gave up. Now she rests in peace.
Services will be held at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) on Thursday, September 26th at 5:00 PM. Family and friends may call from 4 PM until the start of the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Irgens.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.