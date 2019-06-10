Lisa Rhinehart

Lisa and Teresa Rhinehart were fraternal twins born to John and Sandy Rhinehart in Baraboo WI on 7-01-1962. The girls were born prematurely and as a result both girls sustained damage to their vision and learning abilities.
Lisa attended several specialized schools and training programs to increase her independence. Teresa attended public schools in Eau Claire, graduating from North Senior High in 1980. Teresa attended Chippewa Valley Tech College getting a diploma in barbering. Teresa worked various jobs in the Eau Claire area before she married Richard Dudley and moved to the Portage area. Teresa returned to the Eau Claire area after Richard died of complications of his diabetes. Lisa enjoyed music, singing and her favorite soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”
Teresa and Lisa leave behind their father, John Rhinehart, step-mother Nancy Knox-Rhinehart, sister Jasann Rhinehart, sister-in-law and Lisa’s guardian Michelle Thomas, niece Megan and nephews Sam and Ryan.
Teresa and Lisa are preceded in death by their mother Sandy Rhinehart in 2000, brother Brian Rhinehart in 2009, and bother David Rhinehart in 2016.
Please join the family for a celebration of life for both Teresa and Lisa on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11am, at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) with a visitation starting at 10am.
Two weeks before Lisa died she had said to her caregiver that when she gets to Heaven, she won’t be blind anymore, How wonderful is that!!
