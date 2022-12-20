Lisa Terese Steadman, nee Buchignani (60), loving sister, daughter, wife, mother and aunt, entered into heaven on October 15, 2022. Sadly, James and Matthew also passed away on the same day.
Lisa was born in Stanley, WI on October 26, 1961. She grew up in Eau Claire, WI, and moved to Winter Garden, FL in 1980, with her father and siblings. Lisa married James Steadman on June 21, 1986 in Winter Garden, FL. In 1993, she and her family relocated to Elyria, Ohio to seek professional care for their son Matthew’s autism.
Lisa was a very loving, caring and selfless person. She was kind and gentle, but in matters of character and principle, she was a rock. Her life was not easy, having to care for her autistic son, Matthew. Lisa’s strong faith saw her through many hardships during her life. One of her recent achievements was to read both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. Hers was a life devoted to God and family. One of Lisa’s great joys was frequent calls to her relatives to keep in touch. Among other things, Lisa enjoyed beautiful music, lighthouses, and creating gorgeous knitted items, which she gave as gifts. We love you very much, Lis, and we know you are resting in perfect peace with your Lord, Jesus Christ, whom you so loved. Please give our love to all of our dear departed in heaven with whom you are now reunited. We know that you will keep all of us in your prayers, as we will you, and we miss you more than you can know.
Lisa leaves her father, John Buchignani, her 9 siblings, Paul, John, Tom and Gina Buchignani, Mary (James), Peter (Peggy) Buchignani, Toni (Richard) Fleming, Patrick (Anita) Buchignani, and Daniel (Connie) Buchignani. She is also survived by 7 loving nieces, including 2 great nieces, and 6 loving nephews.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Elyria, OH on 10/31/22, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.
