Lisa Terese Steadman, nee Buchignani (60), loving sister, daughter, wife, mother and aunt, entered into heaven on October 15, 2022. Sadly, James and Matthew also passed away on the same day.

Lisa was born in Stanley, WI on October 26, 1961. She grew up in Eau Claire, WI, and moved to Winter Garden, FL in 1980, with her father and siblings. Lisa married James Steadman on June 21, 1986 in Winter Garden, FL. In 1993, she and her family relocated to Elyria, Ohio to seek professional care for their son Matthew’s autism.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Steadman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you