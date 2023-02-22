Llewellyn “Louie” LaVerne Higley, age 92, of Fall Creek died Sunday, February 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on February 3, 1931 in the Town of Albion (just outside of Eleva), WI to the late Milo and Hildegard (Lebakken) Higley. In 1949, Louie was part of the first graduating class of the newly formed Eleva-Strum High School. He then attended UW-EC where he was to find a lifetime interest in forestry.

Recommended for you