Lloyd Elwood Giese, age 86, of rural Whitehall, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Lloyd was born on October 17, 1934, the son of Lyman and Esther (Johnson) Giese in the town of Naples, rural Mondovi, WI.
Lloyd attended high school in Whitehall and graduated in 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.
Lloyd married Christine Johnson on August 6, 1966 in the Zion Lutheran Church in Blair.
Lloyd was a farmer at heart and spent many years working on the family farm. He was a welder and worked for R&S Stainless in Pigeon Falls. His retirement years were spent farming.
Lloyd enjoyed family time, woodworking, bowling, being Mr. Fix-it, the Brewers and the Packers.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Christine; a brother, Kenneth; a brother-in-law, James (Joan) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (John) Allen and beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Giese; a sister, Edith Giese; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Opal Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Marlys Giese and Jacqueline Draeger and two nephews, Douglas Allen and Bradley Draeger.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private family service in Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls with burial in the Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery both in Pigeon Falls. Pastor Mary Ann Bowman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that your memorials be given to Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, the Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery Association, cancer research or your favorite charity.
Lloyd’s family would like to thank B Home Hospice of Black River Falls for their care, kindness and compassion.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.