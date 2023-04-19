Lloyd Jenneman
Lloyd Dean Jenneman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer surrounded by his loving family.
Lloyd Dean Jenneman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer surrounded by his loving family.
Lloyd was born August 2, 1931 in the town of Eagle Point to Herb and Georgia (Lunderville) Jenneman. He married Karen Audorff on August 19th, 1958 in Stillwater, Minnesota. They were married until Karens passing in 1986. He worked for the city of Cornell for several years and retired from there. He also worked a variety of other jobs including; Hank Smith Construction, Holcombe Oil/ Holcombe Construction, Luke Dernovsek Construction, Josifek Construction, and was a long-distance trucker. He enjoyed running heavy equipment.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing BINGO, and going to the casino. He loved telling stories and had a dry sense of humor.
Lloyd is survived by his four children; Sharon (Michael) Stephens, Connie (Steve) Gont, Timothy (Linda) Jenneman, and Marsha (Roger) Hanson, and his significant other of 28 years Kathryn Adrian, His grandchildren; Debora (Max) Readinger, Lloyd Stephens (Haley Olerich), Karen (Kyle) Winchell, Arthur Gont (Rachel Braden), David (Laura) Gont, Monique Westaby (Kirk Bowe), Matthew Jenneman, Michael Jenneman, Michelle (Mike) Mahler, Stephanie Snyder, 32 great-grandchildren; 3 brother-in laws; Gene Kane, LeRoy Audorff, Roger Audorff, and sister-in-law Bonnie Reinke, several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by Kathryn’s daughter Roberta Picard (Tom McCann), her granddaughter, Desiree (Ed) Reed, and one great grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen, his two daughters in infancy, Carolyn and Nancy, his grandson Forest Stephens, and his siblings; Katherine (Ed) Rylander, Roger (Norma) Jenneman, and Edward Jenneman, and his father and mother in-law, Ernest (Vera) Audorff.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday April 26th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Inurnment will be at the Cornell Cemetery, in Cornell, WI.
A Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials are appreciated to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI.
Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, WI is assisting the family.
