Lloyd R. Johnson, 88, of Osseo, passed away surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Lloyd Ruben Johnson, son of Roy and Lila (Dahl) Johnson was born Oct. 20, 1933, in rural Whitehall on the farm of his grandparents, Fred and Clara Dahl. He was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasantville, and confirmed at Osseo Ev. Lutheran Church. Lloyd attended grade school in Foster and graduated from Osseo Lincoln Hills High School in 1951. Following graduation he moved to Beloit where he worked as a drill operator.
Lloyd enlisted in U. S. Army and served from 1956 until 1958. He had been stationed in Arkansas and Oklahoma before his deployment to Bad Kissingen, Germany. While in Germany his primary job was as a forward observer sending down fire missions. He returned home on June 30, 1958, and 3 weeks later his father passed away suddenly which led to his taking over the family farm to help his mother.
On March 7, 1959, Lloyd was united in marriage to Jane Stensen at Osseo Ev. Lutheran Church. Lloyd and Jane lived on his family farm until moving to their farm on Condensery Road just outside of Osseo. For the past 8 years they had resided in the city of Osseo.
Lloyd had always enjoyed watching college and professional sports and dancing to old time music. When he was farming his time was limited but after his retirement he had time to follow his grandchildren with their school and sporting events, play dominoes and plan surprise trips for his wife. Without Jane knowing, he packed their bags and after several miles in the car she realized they were on another trip, often to attend a Blue Grass Festival.
Lloyd will be dearly missed by Jane his loving wife of 62 years; 3 daughters, Sue (Mark) Consigny of Osseo, Barbara Johnson of Onalaska, Valerie (Gary) Christiansen of Altoona; son Robin (Leann) Johnson of Tomah; 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Compeau, Cory Compeau (Sam Olson), Alain (Emily) Consigny, Amanda (Travis) Thibodeau, Ashley (Scott) Curtis, Alexandra Hamamoto (Jacob Karras) Abigail Hamamoto, Bradley Christiansen, Rachel Christiansen, Jeremy Christiansen, Leah (John) Woodcock, Andrew Cahill; 6 great grandchildren, Kole Consigny, Tinsley Thibodeau, Benedict Curtis, Penelope Curtis, Alayna Hamamoto, Thomas Christiansen; sisters-in-law, Delores Gabler and Joan Stensen both of Augusta, Eileen Stensen of Osseo; many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brother Duane in infancy; father and mother-in-law, Iner Sr. and Nina Stensen; brothers-in-law, Paul, Everette and Iner Jr. Stensen, and Robert Gabler.
Private funeral services were held at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. The service was streamed live and can be view at www.oelc.org.