Lloyd J. Ramseier, age 87, of the town of Sigel, Chippewa County passed away at Cornell Health Services on January 15th, 2022.
He was born on September 13, 1934 to John and Irma (Waldusky) Ramseier.
Lloyd married Clarice Knitter on September 26, 1953 at Zion Luther Church in the Town of Seymour.
He graduated from high school in 1952 in Cadott. Lloyd was a dairy farmer all his life, being the third generation on the family farm. Lloyd was a fun-loving and caring man who enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, gardening, birdwatching and the Chicago Cubs. He loved his hunting trips out west with Larry and Gordy and his deer hunting with his grandchildren. For several years he worked for the town of Sigel as he called himself a recycling technician, where he enjoyed visiting with the Sigel residents.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clarice, and three children, Steve (Tammy) Ramseier, Pam (Jim) Endvick and Roxi (Wayne) Van Den Heuvel. He was so proud of his six grandchildren, Robyn (Kellen) Davis, Jenna (Brandon) Hubin, Jamie (Cassie) Endvick, Jody (Michelle) Endvick, Cheyenne (Adam) Bohlinger and Cody Van Den Heuvel; one foster son, Cliff Ramseier; and 10 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Kylie, Harper, Hunter, McKenzie, Ryleigh, Addilyn, Jaylee, Logan and Dylan, and one due in March 2022. They have many memories of playing games with the grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving family: a sister, Joan (Daryl) Fanetti; brother, Jerry (Mary) Ramseier; sister-in-law, Ruth Ramseier; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald.
In honor of Lloyd’s wishes, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Cornell Health Services and St. Joseph’s Hospice for the wonderful care.
Leiser Funeral Home of Cadott is assisting the family with arrangements.
