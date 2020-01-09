Lloyd Thompson

Lloyd George Thompson, age 95, passed away January 7, 2020 at Grace Woodland in Eau Claire, WI. He was born in the Town of Drammen on October 18, 1924 to Theoli & Marie (Easterson) Thompson. He attended Oak Grove School. He was a lifelong member of the Drammen Lutheran Church.
Lloyd married Doris Isaacson, on October 13, 1951 at Drammen Lutheran Church and they enjoyed 68 years of married life together. The couple farmed in the Drammen Township for many years. Lloyd also worked for the Eau Claire County Highway Department for 9 years.
He is survived by his Wife, Doris; 5 daughters, Debbie (Clyde) Best, Julie (Dale) Ausen, Wendy (Jim) Prissel, Vicky (Todd) LaDuke, Heidi (Richard) Hollister and special family friend, Mel Licht. He has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine; parents, Theoli and Marie Thompson; mother and father in law, Henry and Clara Isaacson; brothers, John (Lavon) Thompson and Millard Thompson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Drammen Lutheran Church, rural Mondovi. Pastor Michael Isaacson will officiate. Visitation will be at Drammen Lutheran Church, ne hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Private family burial will follow.
Dad will always be remembered as a wonderful family man, with a great love for his wife and children. He had many friends and a very strong work ethic. He also had a great appreciation for tractors, especially Farmall H’s. This tradition continues to be carried on by his grandsons.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Grace Woodland and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their exceptional care.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.