Lois A. Dempsey, 87, of Eau Claire, died Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by her three daughters, at Heatherwood Memory Care while under the care of Heartland Hospice Care.
Lois was born July 30, 1934, in Waukesha, WI to Lyle and Hilda Hatzinger.
Lois received her Nursing Degree from Columbia Hospital, Milwaukee, WI in 1955 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing administration from UWEC in 1986.
Lois married Thomas C. Dempsey on September 15, 1956, in Waukesha. Thomas was a pilot in the Air Force and they started their life together in Evreux, France. Their life in the military took them to Tennessee, Virginia, Guam and Arkansas while raising four children. Thomas’s retirement brought them to Eau Claire in 1974. Lois’s love of nursing led her down the path of geriatric care, public health and school nursing.
Lois loved to travel, cook, garden, read, do puzzles and attend the symphony. She volunteered at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Free Clinic, Eau Claire County Schools and was a first responder. Lois was many things to many people: daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and caregiver. Lois will be missed by all, but never forgotten.
Lois is survived by her son James of Eau Claire; three daughters, Patricia (Dan) Green of Cleghorn, Elizabeth (John) Anderson of Augusta and Erin (Steve) Voller of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
