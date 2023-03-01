Lois Dodge, 94, of Eau Claire WI passed away on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire WI.
Lois Marie Dodge was born on June 4, 1928 in Eau Claire WI to Herman and Alma Paulson. She graduated from Elk Mound High School in Elk Mound WI. On April 24, 1949 Lois married Whitey (Herbert) Dodge at the Lutheran Church in Elk Mound.
Lois and Whitey remained married for 67 years until Whitey’s passing on March 13, 2017. Lois was employed as a secretary for the Social Security Office for many years. During that time she was also a member of the Sweet Adelines Women’s Chorus. Over the years, Lois enjoyed traveling and attending musical performances from Whitey’s band along with spending time with her friends and family.
Lois is survived by her two grandchildren, Holli (Jeff) Dreisbach of St. Paul, MN and Zach (Stephy) Dodge of Grant Pass, OR; 5 great-grandsons and one great- great-granddaughter.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Whitey (Herbert) and two sons, Richard Dodge and David Dodge.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire with Reverend Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A private burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Dodge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.