Lois Dodge, 94, of Eau Claire WI passed away on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire WI.

Lois Marie Dodge was born on June 4, 1928 in Eau Claire WI to Herman and Alma Paulson. She graduated from Elk Mound High School in Elk Mound WI. On April 24, 1949 Lois married Whitey (Herbert) Dodge at the Lutheran Church in Elk Mound.

