Lois Freeman, 78, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, May 16th at Sacred Heart Hospital.
She was born on April 15th of 1941 in Eau Claire to the late Herbert and Margaret Freeman. She went on to graduate from Memorial High School.
Lois worked in many fields throughout her life and greatly enjoyed helping and taking care of people. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed watching RFD TV, and listening to country or polka. She also was a fan of Harry Potter and Star Wars. Golden Girls was her favorite show.
Lois is survived by her brother, Rick Hazelton; sister, Sandra (Jim) Swartz; nephews, Harry Freeman and John Craemer; nieces, Tina Craemer Ivins and Amy Middleton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Margaret; brother, Roger Freeman; brother-in-law Paul Gouge; former brother-in-law, John Craemer; sister, Janice Gouge; and her dog, Taffy May.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 24th 2019 at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) from 1-4 PM. Burial will take place at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.