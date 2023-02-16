Lois Hubbard.JPEG

Lois Hubbard, 86, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away on February 12, 2023.

She was born in Onalaska, WI as the only child of Earl and Hilma McMinn who preceded her in death.

