Lois Hubbard, 86, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away on February 12, 2023.
She was born in Onalaska, WI as the only child of Earl and Hilma McMinn who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1954, was married to Dale Hubbard (later divorced), and worked as a longtime head waitress at the Eau Claire Country Club. In her later years, she also worked at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and was a familiar friendly face to her colleagues and customers. Lois was intelligent, hard-working, and dependable in life and in her work to provide care and support to her family, who she loved very much and who loved her in kind. She never seemed to forget a birthday or other special event for those she loved and always took the time to send out a greeting card with a few kind words.
Lois is survived by her children, Bruce (Carol) Hubbard of Coon Rapids, MN, Kendra Dudley of Topeka, KS, Pegi Zank of Cornell, WI, and Jodi (Skip) Burns of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Love (Jake) West, Ben (Tiffany) Dudley, Kiel (Mai) Hubbard, Max (Bri) Burns, Wolfgang Zank, and Nick Burns and great-grandchildren; Brock Dudley, Wyatt, Tristan and Oliver West, Alexa, Huxley and Kendrix Dudley, and Emerson, Vanessa, and Wesston Hubbard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 12, 2023, from 1-4 pm at Happy Hollow in Altoona, WI. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.