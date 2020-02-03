Lois Klavetter

Lois Mae Klavetter, 96, of Eau Claire, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living.
Lois was born on October 2, 1923 to Lydia (Kromrey) and Henry Strasburg. She attended Fall Creek High School and graduated in 1942. Lois enlisted in the Navy WAVES in March 1944 serving 26 months in Washington DC in an IBM position.
On October 25, 1947 she was united marriage to Howard Klavetter. In later years, she worked at Shedd Brown, National Presto Industries and Samuelsons. Lois was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and an active member of VFW Post 305, American Legion Post 53, DAV and Eagles Auxiliaries.
Lois loved her sports and was a huge fan of baseball and basketball, the Brewers, Badgers, Cubs and Lakers being her favorite teams.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Cheryl (Dick) Stage, Altoona; her treasured granddaughters, Stephanie (Mark) Yarrington of Eau Claire, Stacia (David Lopag), Brian, and Amanda (Leondro) Burkart of Las Vegas, NV; step-grandson, Robert (Jamera) Stage of Eleva; six great-grandchildren and six step-great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Adele Krahn of Stratford, WI; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews and grand-dog, Brandy.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard; parents; brothers Benhardt, Gerhardt, Eugene, James, Henry and Carl.
The family would like to thank the staff of Care Partners, Inculsa, and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. A visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. and go until the time of the service at Stokes, Prock and Mundt.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left stokesprockandmundt.com.