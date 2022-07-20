Lois Kramschuster passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 100, Lois was born on July 25, 1921 to Clara and Fred Krenz. She graduated from Bloomer High School in 1939 as the salutatorian of her class and subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her BS in nursing. Upon graduation, she joined the Navy Nurse Corps during World War II serving at Great Lakes Naval Training Station and later the Naval Hospital in Farragut, Idaho. She was honorably discharged in November 1945 and married Eugene Kramschuster on November 3, 1945 in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.
The couple moved back to Wisconsin, eventually settling in Mondovi, and together they had three children. After years of caring for her family, Lois was determined to use her nursing skills and developed the school nurse service in the Mondovi school system where she worked for fifteen years. Lois also served on the Board of Director of Buffalo Memorial Hospital and the Mondovi Public Library. After Eugene retired, they spent several months each year in Tucson, Arizona where they especially enjoyed golfing. After her husband passed away in 2001, Lois eventually moved to Eau Claire where she spent her final years.
Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, was an avid reader and bridge player, and enjoyed doing many crafts, taking up painting in her last years where she found her previously unknown talent. On July 25, 2021 Lois celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. All children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews came from many different parts of the US to attend her party.
In addition to her husband Eugene, she was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her children Candace Sinow, Deborah Bloom, John Kramschuster and daughter-in-law Christine Kramschuster, grandchildren Chris (Arlene) Bloom, Aaron (Abby) Bloom, Erica (Jeremy) Vogel, Stephanie (Fred) Wilson, Seth (Erin) Kramschuster and Hattie (Wayne) Steward as well as eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Classic at Hillcrest Green and St. Croix Hospice who provided care in her final weeks.
A celebration of life will take place at Wild Ridge Golf Course, 3647 Kane Road, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703 on Monday, July 25 from 1-4 pm. During this celebration a remembrance service will take place at 1:30 pm. Pastor Dave Whelan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to local animal shelters.