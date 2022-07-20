kramschuster.png

Lois Kramschuster passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2022 at the age of 100, Lois was born on July 25, 1921 to Clara and Fred Krenz. She graduated from Bloomer High School in 1939 as the salutatorian of her class and subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her BS in nursing. Upon graduation, she joined the Navy Nurse Corps during World War II serving at Great Lakes Naval Training Station and later the Naval Hospital in Farragut, Idaho. She was honorably discharged in November 1945 and married Eugene Kramschuster on November 3, 1945 in Couer d’Alene, Idaho.

The couple moved back to Wisconsin, eventually settling in Mondovi, and together they had three children. After years of caring for her family, Lois was determined to use her nursing skills and developed the school nurse service in the Mondovi school system where she worked for fifteen years. Lois also served on the Board of Director of Buffalo Memorial Hospital and the Mondovi Public Library. After Eugene retired, they spent several months each year in Tucson, Arizona where they especially enjoyed golfing. After her husband passed away in 2001, Lois eventually moved to Eau Claire where she spent her final years.