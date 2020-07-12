Lois Madonna (Gordon) Ladd, age 84 died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Gundersen Tri County Hospital in Whitehall, WI. She was born May 8, 1936 at the family home in Cleghorn, WI; daughter of John and Anna Belle (Henning) Gordon. She attended the Eleva schools. Lois went to the University of Southern Mississippi became an OBGYN nurse and had a masters degree in Midwifery.
She married Joseph Logie of Michigan where they had 5 children, but later divorced. Later, she married Clifton Ladd of Biloxi, MS. Clifton preceded her in death in ‘96.
She worked for the United States Indian Health Services delivering babies at several reservations throughout the US. In 25 years, she delivered over 800 babies. Lois retired in 2000, and moved back to the Eleva area to be closer to family.
Lois loved fishing, shooting pool, and dancing. She believed in Jesus and now rests in his arms.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Logie (Steve Kadera) of Whitehall, WI; and sons, Gerald Logie (Donna) of Oak Creek, WI; Joseph Logie (Adeline) of Jacksonville, FL; John Logie (Donna) of D’lberville, MS; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Belle (Henning) Gordon; husband, Clifton Ladd; son, Jeffrey Logie; sisters, Vivian and Peggy; brothers, Art, John and Eddie.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva with Pastor Sam Starns officiating. The service will be lived-streamed for those that are unable to attend; contact Carol for further details. Burial will follow at the Eleva Cemetery. To express on-line condolences visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Apple Pregnancy Care Center, 2600 Stein Blvd Physics Lab, Eau Claire, WI 54701 715-834-5254