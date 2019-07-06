Lois Ann Larson, age 71, of rural Mondovi, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 31, 1947 in Mondovi to Elmer and Virgil (Smeltzer) Johnson. She grew up on her family’s farm and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to David Allan Larson on June 5, 1965 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They farmed and enjoyed nearly 50 wonderful years together. Lois was a longtime member of Trinity of Norden Lutheran Church. She loved being a mother and grandmother and passed down to them her love of riding horses. Lois was a founding member of the Mondovi Midnight Riders. She loved her horses, especially rodeo and going trail riding. She also loved to spend time with her sisters and friends. Lois loved to cook for her family and welcomed everyone into her home, especially the neighborhood kids. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Lois is survived by her four children, Darrell (Karen) Larson of Mondovi, Kevin (Jill) Larson of Eleva, Jerry (Carrie) Larson of Mondovi, and Brenda (Jim) Uschan of Mondovi; 14 grandchildren, Casey (Brett) Serum, Shane (Lacy) and Dillon Larson, Ryan (Kelli) and Matthew (Jessa) Payne, Ashley, Weston, Coy, and Cashton Larson, Danielle (Angela) Whitman, Brody and Lance Larson, and Levi and Logan Uschan; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kenlee Payne, Shay, Elodie, and Cedar Payne, Emerson Larson, and Tyson and Teghan Serum; one great-grandchild on the way; special friend, Allen Meier of Mondovi; five siblings, Linda (Dennis) Pilgrim, Dean (Vicki) Johnson, Glen (Marcia) Johnson, Ruth (Larry) Rud, and Betty (Rod) Amidon; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Larson; parents, Elmer and Virgil Johnson; parents-in-law, Homer and Bernita Larson; and many other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Trinity of Norden Lutheran Church with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating. Burial will follow at Norden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-3 pm on Sunday at the church. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.