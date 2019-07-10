Lois Linder

Lois J. Linder, 87, of Augusta, passed away Sunday at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Lois Jean Linder, daughter of Otto and Irene (Arndt) Wolfgang was born Feb. 16, 1932. She was raised in rural Fall Creek, attended country school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1950. Lois was a life long baptized and confirmed member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta.
Lois was united in marriage to Wayne Linder on Sept. 16, 1961 at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived all their married life in Augusta. She had worked for a time at the Stringer Clothing Store before taking a job as a cook for the Augusta School District, working there until her retirement. Lois was blessed with a green thumb and always had beautiful gardens and abundant house plants.
She canned the produce she raised, loved knitting, crocheting, quilting and spent countless hours feeding and watching her birds.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Joy (Eric) Wackwitz of Eau Claire; 2 grandchildren, Michael Wackwitz and Samantha Wackwitz both of Eau Claire; 2 brothers, Leonard Wolfgang of Cedar Grove and Arnold “Buck” (Nancy) Wolfgang of Augusta. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne on Jan.9, 2017; and son David on June17, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Graveside services will be held Friday in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
