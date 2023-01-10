Lois Meier aged 97 of Menomonie passed away January 3, 2023, surrounded by loving family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Lois was born November 2, 1925 to Lyle and Esther (Moll) Britton in Spring Lake Township, WI. She attended school in Elmwood where she was homecoming queen her freshman year and graduated in 1944. While in school she worked for the Elmwood Creamery and continued until her marriage in 1946 to Paul (Dale) Meier. Together they farmed in the Elmwood area for 10 years.
Lois and her family moved to the Oak Creek, WI in 1956 where she began her career with Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company. She retired from CF in 1991 and moved to Menomonie, WI in 2003 where she has resided since.
Lois loved being surrounded by her family, playing cards and other games. She really looked forward to holiday events and the Family Reunion.
Lois is survived by her four children: Robert (Martha) Meier, Spring Valley, WI; Dianne Teske, Milwaukee, WI; Gary (Shirley) Meier, Colfax, WI; Frank (Kelly) Meier, Darlington, WI: 5 Grandchildren: Christina Knudsen, Jeannett (Tim) Kiekhafer, Lori (Greg Tuschl) Meier, Justin (Katie Ross) Meier, Adam (Teresa) Meier; 2 Step-Grandchildren: Joshua (Susan) Busch, Justin (Lindsey) Busch; 5 Great-Grandchildren: Jill and Gina Knudsen, Cole (fiancé Rachel Anderson) Kiekhafer, and Braden Kiekhafer, Ethan Meier; 6 Step-Great Grandchildren: Garrett, Marley, Griffin, Maddax, Audrey, Mathias Busch; one brother Roger Britton, Spring Valley, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Vernon (Bud) Britton, Milton (Mickey) Britton, three sisters; Barbara Britton, Audrey Donndelinger, Bernadene Menter: one sister-in-law Ramona Britton: two brother-in-law’s; Jerome (Jerry) Donndelinger, George Menter: one very special furry friend and great companion, Odie.
Visitation for Lois will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at noon at St John’s.
Burial will be in Spring Lake Cemetery, Spring Lake Township following the lunch.