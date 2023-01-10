Lois Meier aged 97 of Menomonie passed away January 3, 2023, surrounded by loving family at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Lois was born November 2, 1925 to Lyle and Esther (Moll) Britton in Spring Lake Township, WI. She attended school in Elmwood where she was homecoming queen her freshman year and graduated in 1944. While in school she worked for the Elmwood Creamery and continued until her marriage in 1946 to Paul (Dale) Meier. Together they farmed in the Elmwood area for 10 years.

Lois and her family moved to the Oak Creek, WI in 1956 where she began her career with Consolidated Freightways Trucking Company. She retired from CF in 1991 and moved to Menomonie, WI in 2003 where she has resided since.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Meier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

