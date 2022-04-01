Early on the morning of March 30, 2022 our 95-year-old mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was unexpectable but peacefully taken from us at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Her family was by her side praying for her recovery but God thought it was time that she came to his home where she could be with what she called her daddy and her mother. She lived independently for over the past 20 years. She loved her grandchildren, classical music, dressing sharp, singing in the choir at First Lutheran Church, ballroom dancing and cooking. Lois worked in her earlier years with the Eau Claire Press Company and then spent over 25 years working as Surgical Secretary at Sacred Heart Hospital. She also was involved as president of the Eau Claire Shrine Women’s Axillary, Eau Claire Jaycettes. She loved being busy and loved her music. She is survived by her two sons Jim Onarheim and his wife Barbara of Hayward, WI, L. Tad Onarheim & his wife Audrey of Round Beach Illinois and Jamie Price and husband. 11 grandchildren, Gretchen, Jarred, Miranda, Jacob, Andrew, Jessica, Jason, Jonathon, Justin, Haden, Jon & 15 greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request the memorials be set to the Mehara Shrine Club of Eau Claire. Mehara Shrine P.O. Box 662 Eau Claire, W 54702. A Celebration of Life/Funeral will be held on Monday April 4, 2022 at the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home located at 535S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI . Visitation will start at 10:00AM with the service at 11:00. Lunch will follow. On Line condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com