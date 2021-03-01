Lois Prochnow

Lois L. Prochnow, age 93 of Menomonie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie. She was born in the Township of Menomonie on December 5, 1927 to Herman and Lottie (Stainer) Oebser. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1946 and Dunn County Normal School in 1948.
Lois married Leonard Prochnow on October 13, 1951 at St. Katherine’s Lutheran Church in Beyer Settlement. They farmed together in Red Cedar Township until 1978 when they moved into the city of Menomonie. They had four children. Lois attended Tainter United Methodist Church for many years and later the United Methodist Church in Menomonie.
Lois is survived by one son Orville (Judy) Prochnow of Menomonie; three daughters, Arlene (James) Pechmiller of Menomonie, Ruth (Terry) Evenson of Menomonie and Norma (Steve) Stark of Boyceville; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene (Carl) Hunt of Chippewa Falls, Bernetta (Everett) DuBois of Bainbridge Island, WA; brother James (Claudeen) Oebser of Elk Mound; sister-in-law Edna Wilsey of Menomonie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard; her parents Herman and Lottie; three sisters, Betty, Edith, and Loretta; and a niece Sandy.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Private graveside services will be held in the spring at Tainter United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church in Menomonie.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Comforts of Home and Dr. Jim Walker for their care and compassion over the years.
