Lois Pronschinske

INDEPENDENCE– Lois C. Prudlick Pronschinske, 84, of Independence, died Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Lois was born August 4, 1934, in Whitehall, to Arthur and Irene (Grim) Rosenbaum. She lived in Strum area most of her life. She went to Strum Grade School and Eleva-Strum Central High School. She married Aloze Prudlick October 8, 1951 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. They farmed in the Chimney Rock until moving to Strum in 1984. He died June 17, 1998. She married Cletus Pronschinske October 30, 2001 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He died April 10, 2012.
She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, its women’s organization and rosary society. She also attended Osseo Community Church.
She was a volunteer driver for Trempealeau County for seven years. She also worked for senior meals at the Coffee Cup restaurant in Strum and delivered home meals in the Strum area.
Aloze and Lois loved to travel. They enjoyed fishing in Canada and many places in Wisconsin. They bought a camper and traveled extensively.
After marrying Cletus, they traveled around to Polka Fest’s and taped the dancers for their own use and playing them at nursing homes in Whitehall, Strum and Pigeon Falls. The people really enjoyed the music and they brought back lots of memories of days gone by. They gave the videos to a local T.V. station so many people could enjoy the music.
They enjoyed playing cards in Strum, Pleasantville, Arcadia, Independence and Elk Creek. She and Cletus enjoyed watching the grandchildren participate in various sporting events. She loved all her children on both sides and enjoyed the family gatherings. She was a Packer and Brewer fan and loved to pick on her Viking fan relatives.
Lois is survived by two sons, Aloze T. (Debra) Prudlick Jr. and Eugene (Renee) Prudlick; daughter, Charlotte (Jeff) Thomely; six step-sons, Dennis (Sandi), Greg (special friend, Roxie) Keith (Tammy), Kirth (Peggy), James “Spoodie” (Amy), Jason “Jake” (Val) Pronschinske; three step-daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Lyon, Amy (Sam) Kotlarz and Tina (Paul) Sylla; brother, Robert (Nancy) Rosenbaum; sister, Judy (Edward) Olson; brothers-in-law, Junior (special friend, Janet Skoug) Skoug and Edward (Sharon) Prudlick; two brothers-in-law, Clarence (Beverly) Pronschinske and Linus (Phyllis) Pronschinske; two step-sisters, Toni Smieja and Lois Deeren. She is further survived by many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Gregory, parents; sister, Betty Skoug; sister-in-law, Jane (Curtis) Magnuson; brother-in-law, Herman (Annie) Prudlick; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Aggie Prudlick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., followed by a rosary, at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, and one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.
