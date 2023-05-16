RUfledt, Lois pic.jpg

Lois Rufledt, age 90, passed away at her home in the town of Bloomer on Friday May 12, 2023. She was born on June 16, 1932, in Wisconsin to Herbert and Gertrude (Boettcher) Kressin. She married William “Bill” Rufledt Jr. on February 12, 1955 in Oklahoma. Lois worked as a homemaker, taking care of her children, the farm and her husband. She enjoyed bowling, camping, snowmobiling, traveling, wintering in Florida, dancing the two step, playing cards, cruising around on her lawnmower and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters: Pam (Russell) Younger of Chippewa Falls, Brenda (Denny) Carlson of Bloomer, Nancy (Tim) Daube of Hopkins MN; son: Charlie (Jennifer) Rufledt of Bloomer; sister: Janice Turner of Bloomer; grandchildren: Bobbie (Todd), Matt (Tina), Ray (Desi), Ben, Billy (Yesi), Zack, Marissa (Kyle), Emily and Aaron; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Neena, and Sadie, Luke, Brianna, Yovi and Aarina, Chloe, Collin, Claire, Abbie, Bryant, Colton, Brody, Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

