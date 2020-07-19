Lois Marie Schultz (Anger), 89, passed away on April 25, 2020, at her home in Eau Claire, WI. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through her valiant battle against cancer. Lois was born March 29, 1931 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Charles and Clara Anger.
She met her sweetheart, LeRoy Schultz, on a blind date in 1949 and the couple married May 8, 1954 at Grace Lutheran Church. LeRoy and Lois raised their 5 children, Donald, Robert, Diane, Jonathan, and Julieanne, in Cleghorn, Wisconsin.
Lois is known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers. She possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Her signature gift of joyful service will be remembered fondly. With a genuine zest for life, Lois loved to recreate throughout the years, bowling, playing softball, and golfing with friends and family. With a steadfast sense of competition and love of sports, particularly golf, she carded 5 holes-in-one at four area golf courses. Loie and Lee share many memories of trips with friends and special times shared at Luther Park Bible Camp for many years. Those close to her knew of the commitment she gave daily to her quiet times in prayer, journaling, and reading. Possessing a true servant’s heart, Lois faithfully cared for family and friends through church and community. A woman of faith and the heart of the Schultz family, Lois shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example.
At 46, Lois kickstarted a late career by returning to college, obtaining a special education teaching license. She served the Eau Claire School District until 1993. After the couple’s retirement, they spent 20 winters in Mesa, Arizona with many close friends from around the country.
Lois is survived by her husband of 65 years, LeRoy Schultz. Mother of 5 Children & Partners: Don (Patty) Schultz of Eau Claire, Bob (Patie) Schultz of Menomonie, Diane (Tracy) Johnston of Burbank, CA, Jon (Mary) Schultz of Cameron, and Julie Booth of Strum. Grandmother to 11: Elizabeth Johnston, Mike (Chelsea) Schultz, Hannah (Jason) Faanes, Brittney Booth, Kjerstin Booth, Jennifer Booth, Jennifer (Jake) Cimino, Matt (Melissa) Schultz, Luke (Alyssa) Schultz, Carrie (Joe) Campbell, Mitchell (Maggie) Wampole. Great-Grandmother to 16. Immediate family: beloved sister Janice Anderson, and sister-in-laws, Bonnie Hayes and Gerry Schultz.
Memorials in Lois’ name and memory may be made to: Luther Park Bible Camp, Endowment Fund, 944 24¼ Street, Chetek, WI 54728.
To protect the health and safety of all during COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Cleghorn, WI. To share a memory and condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.