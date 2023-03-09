Lois Schultz

Lois M. Schultz, 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully March 7th, 2023. Lois was born on May 8, 1932 near Sheldon, WI to Arlene and Vernon Tyrrell. She lived most of her life in Menomonie, where she married and raised her six children. She was employed by the Menomonie School District as a Secretary in the High School Library for nearly 20 years, followed by employment as an Office Manager for St. Paul’s Church for over a decade. In 1976, she married Robert L. Schultz, which blessed her with an additional three bonus children. In her retirement, Lois enjoyed working as a docent for the Dunn County Historical Society for a great many years, primarily as a tour guide at the Empire in Pine Museum and the Caddie Woodlawn County Park near Downsville, WI. Lois was a proud member P.E.O. Chapter AN in Menomonie, the Lois Club, and a nearly lifelong member of St. Katherine’s Beyer Settlement Lutheran Church. Lois was a proud mother of nine children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Schultz, two sons, Jeffery and Dana Cook, daughter Roxane Dye, daughter-in-law Nancy Cook, brother-in-law Robert Clintsman, her mother and father, and a sister, Mickey Tyrrell.
Lois is survived by her sons, Gary Cook, Thomas (Phyllis) Cook, Daniel Cook, Jeff Schultz and Richard Schultz, and her daughter, Rosemarie (Cook) Bristol. She is also survived by siblings Alan (June) Tyrrell, Eleanor Clintsman, Veloris Peabody, and Sheryl (Jim) Baker as well as numerous loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lois will be remembered by her family and many friends for her unending energy, love of history, community involvement and frank nature. Her 90 years of life were marked by a variety of health struggles in her later years, which she always overcame with a strength of will that frequently amazed all who knew her. Lois was a rock upon which her family relied and greatly influenced. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Shawn Kauffeld officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI at a later date.