Schultz, Lois.jpg

Lois Schultz

Lois M. Schultz, 90, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully March 7th, 2023. Lois was born on May 8, 1932 near Sheldon, WI to Arlene and Vernon Tyrrell. She lived most of her life in Menomonie, where she married and raised her six children. She was employed by the Menomonie School District as a Secretary in the High School Library for nearly 20 years, followed by employment as an Office Manager for St. Paul’s Church for over a decade. In 1976, she married Robert L. Schultz, which blessed her with an additional three bonus children. In her retirement, Lois enjoyed working as a docent for the Dunn County Historical Society for a great many years, primarily as a tour guide at the Empire in Pine Museum and the Caddie Woodlawn County Park near Downsville, WI. Lois was a proud member P.E.O. Chapter AN in Menomonie, the Lois Club, and a nearly lifelong member of St. Katherine’s Beyer Settlement Lutheran Church. Lois was a proud mother of nine children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Schultz, two sons, Jeffery and Dana Cook, daughter Roxane Dye, daughter-in-law Nancy Cook, brother-in-law Robert Clintsman, her mother and father, and a sister, Mickey Tyrrell.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you