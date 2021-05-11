Lois Arlene Ward, age 87, of Durand, WI died Sunday, December 13 at her home in Durand surrounded by her family that she loved so very dearly.
Lois was born on January 23, 1933 on the family farm in Owen Valley, North Branch in Canton Township. The daughter of Earl and Idell (Gifford) Owen, Lois grew up in the Owen Valley along with her brother, Don.
She was married to Joseph E. (Jay) Ward on August 1, 1953 at the United Methodist Church in Durand. As an Air Force bride, she and Jay lived in Lancaster CA while he was stationed at Edwards AFB. Their sons, Steven and David were born there. While Jay was stationed in Korea during the war, she returned to the Ward family farm in Durand. Upon Jay’s return from Korea the young family lived in Oklahoma City and Chicago. Upon his discharge they returned to Durand, where daughters Susan and Nancy were born.
She remained an active and devoted member to the Durand United Methodist Church her entire life. She and Jay enjoyed square dancing, bowling, playing Pfeiffer with their friends in their “Card Club” and attending sporting events. Lois and Jay owned and operated the Redwood Motel in Washburn, WI from 1985 until 1997. Upon the sale of the motel they returned to Durand to enjoy their retirement. Jay passed away in 2009.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Idell Owen, her parents in law John and Juanita Ward, her husband Jay Ward, her grandson Scott Gaulrapp and her brother and sister in law, Don and Patricia Owen.
She is survived by her sister in law Lorena Ward, her four children: Steven (Susan) Ward of Durand, David of Chippewa Falls, Susan (Terry) Gaulrapp formerly of Altoona and Nancy (Gary) Hirt of Custer, SD. Her grandchildren: Cory (Katie) Ward, Carrie (Tyler) Hansen, Chris (Amy) Ward, Diane Wilken, Paula Ward, Jayson (Jessica) Ward, Ty Ward, Tony Gaulrapp, Billie (Aaron) Perkins, Brianna (Melesiu) Hirt and May Hirt. Her great grandchilden: Carter, Carley and Ellie Rose Ward, Allisa, Kaelyn and Rylie Hansen, Emily and Brooklynn Ward, Owen Wilken, Jayda and Jordyn Ward, Aiden and Pippa Gaulrapp, Chastity, Sydney and Addison Perkins. Her beloved companion in her later years, her kitty, Mr. Mittens.
There was a private interment on December 21, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Durand.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Durand. Pastor Grace Baldridge will be presiding over the service.
The family will be receiving visitors beginning at 10:00 o’clock a.m. in the church sanctuary. A luncheon will be served by the United Methodist Women following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
It is requested that all planning to attend please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Please refrain from attending if you have a known Covid 19 exposure of if you are feeling unwell. The family appreciates your cooperation. The entire obituary is available online at goodrichfh.com.