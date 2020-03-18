031820_obt_Whitted_Lois

Lios Whitted

Lois Mae Whitted, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Lois was born August 31, 1927, in Eau Claire, a daughter of Melvin and Catherine (Haas) Christianson. She was married to Byron Whitted at First Congregational United Church in Eau Claire. Lois worked at U.S. Rubber Company in the office. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lois was also an accomplished knitter, cook and canner.

Lois is survived and will be missed dearly by daughters, Jane Whitted, Lori (Rick) Jungerberg and Nancy (Jay) LeaVesseur; two grandsons, Maxwell and Carter LeaVesseur; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron in 1986; parents; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Christianson and sister, Janet (Ben) Gunderson.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
310 Broadway Street
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
310 Broadway Street
Eau Claire, WI 54703
