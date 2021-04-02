Lola M. Thompson, Age 88, of Menomonie passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Comforts of Home/Memory Unit in Menomonie with her daughter by her side.
Lola was born July 5, 1932 in Eau Claire to Henry and Ruth (Johnson) Olson. She grew up on the family farm west of Menomonie in the Town of Lucas and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School in 1950. On August 22, 1952 she married Donald “Thompie” Thompson.
Lola worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in clerical positions for over 30 years. She retired in April of 1996.
Lola was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cable, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and spent the month of January in Florida or Arizona for many years.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ruth Olson; in-laws Arthur and Sylvia Thompson; husband Donald; infant daughter Mary Jo; son David; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Carolyn Olson; brother-in-law Arlo Thompson; and sister-in-law Doris Kainz.
Lola is survived by daughters: Ann (Bill) McLaughlin of Great Falls, MT, Karen Pauly of Menomonie, and Jill (Craig) Aakhus of Maple Gove, MN; grandchildren: Todd Thompson, Knapp, Joel (Jessica) Thompson, Elk Mound, Jay (Stacy Mork) Thompson, Menomonie, Lane McLaughlin, Bozeman, MT, Chase (Gracie) McLaughlin, Los Angeles, CA, Ryan Pauly, Menomonie, Brett (Hanna Stanley) Pauly, Ellsworth, Blake Aakhus, Maple Grove, MN, David Aakhus, Maple Grove, MN, and Amy Aakhus, Maple Grove, MN; great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke Thompson, Madelyn Pauly, Kayden Linker, and Raymond Stanley. Lola is also survived by her son-in-law Scott Pauly, Menomonie; daughter-in-law Georgene Close, Knapp; brothers Marvin (Myrna) Olson, Burnsville, MN; Donald (Trisha) Olson, New Richmond, WI; sister Eileen Olson, Eagan, MN; brother-in-law Bob Kainz, Milltown; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nathan Rich for all the years of care and compassion he provided, the entire Comforts of Home staff as they truly do provide “comforts of home” and her dear friend, Lois Sipple, who spent hours reading to Lola during her final days.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating (facial masks required). There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family (memorials to be determined later) or to a charity of your choice.
