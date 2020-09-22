Lonnie L. Richardson, age 69 of Arkansaw, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home in Arkansaw with his family by his side after a short battle with ALS.
Lonnie was born on June 7, 1951 at the hospital in Plum City. He was the son of Leslie “Joe” and Lois (Martin) Richardson. Lonnie grew up in Arkansaw and attended Arkansaw High School. After school, Lonnie started working at Bauer Built and Meyer Industries for a few short years. Lonnie married Deborah Bauer on August 19, 1972 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. In 1973, Lonnie started working at the original Eau Galle Cheese factory in Eau Galle. He worked there for 33 years and took pride in working for Leo Buhlman at the original location, helping with the move to the current location working for John Buhlman and growing the brand. Throughout his 33 year career he forged many life-long friendships and had many great stories. He also enjoyed driving trucks and in retirement he drove truck for Durand Sanitation for 12 years.
Lonnie was proud to be a 26 year cancer survivor and lived life to its fullest thereafter. He loved his frequent cycle trips to Sturgis and Daytona. He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting wood, riding ATV and spending time up north. Lonnie had an open invitation that if the garage door was open, you could stop in and have a cold beer with him. Most of all, Lonnie loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them at an early age how to get into mischief.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deb; four sons, Denny “Bunky” (Jen), Joe (Danielle), Jeff (Lacey), all of Arkansaw, and Jon (Cally Powers) of Plum City; six grandchildren, Canyon, Lincoln, Porter, Cooper, Brielle and Bo; mother, Lois Richardson of Plum City; siblings, Jaci Fritz, Kevin, Kurt (Sue), Tony, Pete (Becky) and Steph (Paul) Yingst; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet (Tim) Goss, Mike (Audrey) Bauer, Sue (Tom) Milliren, Mary (Doug) Sinz, Gerald Bauer, Jackie (Don) Danzinger, Annie (Brad) Bauer and Tony Bauer (Diane); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe; one brother, Arlyn; father and mother-in-law, Tony and Lucian Bauer, Godson, Scott Bauer; sisters-in-law, Elaine Berger and Darlene Bauer.
A Celebration of Life will be from 12:00PM Noon-5:00PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Arkansaw Community Center in Arkansaw.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
