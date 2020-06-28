Lonnie Marvin Solie Sr., 72 of Augusta, was called home by his heavenly father on June 21, 2020, after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Lon was raised in the Augusta area and graduated from Augusta High School in 1966. After graduation he began hauling cattle with his father, Marvin. However, the open road was calling him and he became an over-the-road truck driver and driver trainer for many years. During those years he created a network of relationships that would last a lifetime. Lon traveled to every state in the union and much of Canada doing what he loved.
In 1990, Lon took a break from the road to attend CVTC, where he became a member of the student senate and graduated with honors in electro-mechanical technology. There were some new opportunities but, “between you, me, and the fencepost,” the open road was calling again. Lon returned to trucking. Fueled by untold quantities of coffee and buffets, he would drive millions of miles, accident-free for the next 20 years (where there’d always be a baked chicken waiting for him upon his return home.) Over the years, it wasn’t unusual for him to get a phone call from younger drivers or trucker buddies, asking for directions or how to dodge a scale. Lon’s work ethic and love of the road was unquestionable; but, until his retirement in 2013, you could always bet a wooden nickel that he’d be home for deer hunting season. In the pursuit of the elusive whitetail, Lon put just as many miles on, as he would have on the road. Deer hunting was family time and Lon was the pillar of the family deer camp. For those ten days, everyone knew that he could be found along the Ding Dong trail, methodically traversing the Eau Claire County Forest.
After retirement, Lon loved spending time with the grandkids, taking them to Owl Lake or fishing for salmon at Algoma. Although he would never offer an opinion without being asked, Lon was always there for friends and family that needed wisdom or advice. If there wasn’t an occasion to lend a hand to someone in need, you could find Lon sitting in his recliner, reading the newspaper cover to cover, doing Soduku puzzles (only the hard ones), drinking coffee, and eating chocolate. Many called Lon: The Legend”, but the luckiest ones called him Dad and Grandpa.
Lonnie will be dearly missed by his wife, Joyce (Naus) Solie. They were united in marriage on April 1, 1967.
Lonnie was proud of all his children and their accomplishments. He will be dearly missed by his four sons and daughter, 22 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
He is further survived by three brothers and two sisters.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Yevette Solie; father, Marvin Solie; mother, Janice Knuth; and step-father, Herbert Knuth.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Lions Hall. A private family service will be held with burial at the Thompson Valley Cemetery, rural Augusta, WI. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.