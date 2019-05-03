Loraine Sedlacek

Loraine Mary Grace (Katzbahn) Sedlacek, 87 years young, born on September 24, 1931 passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family who devotedly cared for and supported her through her end of life.
Loraine was born in Glencoe, WI and grew up in Tilden and met her husband, Norbert Sedlacek at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. They were married on August 26th, 1952 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. They have resided together in the Jim Falls area for the last 66 years.
Faith, family and friends were her top priorities throughout her life. She was so loving, sweet and kind to everyone she met. She was always willing to help and give when she could. She loved to knit and crochet and was a great seamstress. She will be forever missed!
Loraine is survived by her husband, Norbert; six children, Ellen Janecke, Paula Sedlacek, Michael (Jeanne) Sedlacek, Karen (Jeff) Harings, Rita (Rick) Erickson and Luann (Will) Williams; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers, Gaylord Katzbahn and Cyril (Lorraine) Katzbahn; and many nieces and nephews.
Loraine was preceded in death her parents, Cyril and Wilma (Powell) Katzbahn; brothers, Franklin and Allen Katzbahn; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, May 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Drywood.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Monday, May 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls.
The family requests donations be made to McDonell Central High School or a charity of your choice in honor of her name.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.