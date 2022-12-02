Eau Claire – LoraJean Cecilia Helberg, age 55, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, November 24th, 2022, at Marshfield Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 10th, 1967, in Eau Claire to Leo and Wanda (Larson) Sommer. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1985. LoraJean married Steven Helberg on August 11th, 1990. After graduation LoraJean went on to work at Hubbard Scientific for 34 years.
LoraJean was a strong, selfless, hard-working, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Lora will be fondly remembered for her love of nature, its creatures and its vegetation. She was a minimalist with worldly possessions and found her joy in giving to others.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Helberg; daughter, Alexandra (Nate) Swanson; grandchildren, Emily and Cody Swanson; brothers, William (Terrie) Sommer, Leo Sommer, Michael (Tammy) Sommer; sisters, Mara Jean Weisheipl, Sara Jean (John) Griffin; brother-in-law, Peter Helberg; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Terry) Fisher; special uncle, Mitch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Leo and Wanda Sommer; parents-in-law, Russell and Joyce Helberg; son, Cody Helberg; brother, Timothy Sommer; sister-in-law, Joanne Sommer.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and care staff at Marshfield Hospital and Cancer Center for their support and care.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
