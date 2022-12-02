Eau Claire – LoraJean Cecilia Helberg, age 55, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, November 24th, 2022, at Marshfield Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 10th, 1967, in Eau Claire to Leo and Wanda (Larson) Sommer. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1985. LoraJean married Steven Helberg on August 11th, 1990. After graduation LoraJean went on to work at Hubbard Scientific for 34 years.

To plant a tree in memory of LoraJean Helberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you