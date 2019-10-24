Lorelei J. McNown, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 25. Lorelei was born on November 11, 1938 in Mauston, WI, where she grew up and attended high school.
Lorelei lived outside of Downsville on her farm along with her husband Steve.
A life-long learner, Lori received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and also studied at UW-River Falls. She had a passion for gardening, the outdoors, and the arts, and was a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. She was for many years the Naturalist on the Red Cedar Trail and was involved with multiple environmental and nature groups, as well as the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
She loved music and performance art and attended the Lyric Opera of Chicago for many years with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Hanson, and her children Margaret Green and Jennifer Bagnell, as well as her siblings, Katherine Hosig, William McNown and Marge Zwickel.
A celebration of Lorelei’s life will take place in spring 2020.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Home Hospice for their care in Lorelei’s final days.
Online condolences may be contributed at the Cremation Society of Wisconsin at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary.
Services were handled by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin.