Loren Roger Hanson, age 69, of Elk Mound, WI went home to be with our heavenly Father on January 29, 2023 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI.

Loren was the first child born to Elmer and Beverly Hanson on March 24, 1953 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. From an early age he knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and grow up to be a dairy farmer. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1971, then went onto earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Broad Area Agriculture from UW-River Falls. While attending college he sang in the UW-RF Concert Choir, and joined the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Most notably, UW-RF is where he met his future bride, Diane. His childhood hopes became reality when he graduated from college and was welcomed home to the family farm as the 4th generation to own and operate Maple Leaf Acres.