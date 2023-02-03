Loren Roger Hanson, age 69, of Elk Mound, WI went home to be with our heavenly Father on January 29, 2023 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI.
Loren was the first child born to Elmer and Beverly Hanson on March 24, 1953 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. From an early age he knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and grow up to be a dairy farmer. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1971, then went onto earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Broad Area Agriculture from UW-River Falls. While attending college he sang in the UW-RF Concert Choir, and joined the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Most notably, UW-RF is where he met his future bride, Diane. His childhood hopes became reality when he graduated from college and was welcomed home to the family farm as the 4th generation to own and operate Maple Leaf Acres.
On July 16, 1977 he married Diane Johnson, formerly of Baldwin, WI. They went on to raise four children on their farm. Loren and Diane worked side by side for 45 years as a team, adopting early innovations to improve their dairy facilities and herd. Loren and Diane were later joined by their sons Michael and Timothy in operating the farm.
Loren was a progressive farmer, not afraid to step out of his comfort zone to try new things. He was a leader and role model for many in the agriculture industry. He loved to research anything from family history to soil health. Loren spent the last multiple decades scientifically and biologically managing nutrients for soil health for his acres. He was very proud of the health of the soil which he tended for his entire life. He applied this same science and reasoning to the care of the family’s healthy and productive herd of Holstein dairy cows.
Loren was not shy about sharing his God-given talents while here on earth. His beautiful tenor voice could be heard in the church choir, in his silage truck, or the dairy barn. He graciously served his community on various boards, councils, and committees. At the time of his passing he had been serving on the Elk Mound School Board for nearly three decades. He will be remembered for his service to Farm Bureau, Shepherd of the Hill Church Council, and other agricultural committees.
Loren is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane; his four children, whom he and Diane instilled in their passion for agriculture and work ethic, Michael (Mary) Hanson of Elk Mound, Angela (Paul) Bocksell of Pepin, Teresa (Dustin) Marker of Shell Lake, and Timothy Hanson of Elk Mound. Loren is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Lukas, Weston, Ava, and Dahlia Bocksell, Maci Hanson, Jared and Lexi Marker, and Lindi and Erek Hanson. His legacy of knowing Jesus and caring for the land will live on for many generations. He is further survived by his sister, Devon (James) Pedersen of Oshkosh; and in-laws, Keith Meyer, Nancy Herbison, Steve (Terri) Johnson, Dave (Joann) Johnson, Greg (Doreen) Johnson, Jim (Gwen) Johnson, Bob (Nancy) Johnson, Brian (Sue) Johnson; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Johnson of Baldwin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Meyer, his parents, and his father-in-law, Harold Johnson.
A visitation will be held at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on February 11th, 2023 with visitation one hour prior. Lunch will follow the service. A private burial will be held at Barum Cemetery in rural Elk Mound at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given as charitable contributions in Loren’s name to projects that foster the education and development of agriculture for future generations, or to other organizations that Loren valued.