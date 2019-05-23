Loren Kassera

Loren “Lou” George Kassera (92) passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21st at Care Partners memory care facility in Eau Claire WI. Lou was born on April 2nd, 1927, the oldest of 3 boys born to George and Alice Kassera in Plum City, WI and younger brother to George’s daughter Marguerite. Lou graduated from Plum City High School, earned a radio engineering and broadcasting degree from Brown Institute in Minneapolis, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UWEC.
Lou lived a life of service starting with the US Navy during both WWII and the Korean War. Lou’s wife Doris gave birth to their first son Kevin in 1951 while he was called away to Korea. Approximately 9 months after his return home, the family welcomed their second son David in 1953. The family moved to Eau Claire shortly thereafter where he served as the Sports Director and General Manager at WBIZ in Eau Claire from 1955-1978. Lou was an avid baseball fan and utilized his golden voice to call games for the Eau Claire Braves and loved sharing the stories of all-time Eau Claire Brave greats, Joe Torre and Bob Uecker. After the Braves left Eau Claire, Lou was instrumental in bringing baseball back to Eau Claire and was part of a group that launched the Eau Claire Cavaliers baseball team. Following his career in radio he worked for Sentry Insurance and finished his professional career at Chippewa Valley Technical College teaching the first courses in computer programming. Lou served as the President of the Wisconsin Business Education Association 1993-94, retiring for good in 1996.
Lou was a man of devout Lutheran faith regularly attending service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He valued the opportunity to serve his church and community through Meals on Wheels and using his woodworking skills to build basinets for the newest members of the faith. He loved fishing for the elusive Crappie and never a missed a “no-fish” fishing opener. He enjoyed traveling with his dear friend Donna Weidman joining her in a round of golf and sharing a milkshake on a hot day.
Lou is survived by his first wife Doris Kassera, brother Dean Kassera, son Kevin Kassera his wife Judy, son David Kassera his wife Verna, grandchildren Joel, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Matthew Kassera. Lou is preceded in death by his brother Don Kassera and sister Marguerite Most.
Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI, or St. Croix Hospice, 1280 West Clairemont Avenue Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
His legacy of compassion and service will be fondly remembered at a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will take place 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Plum City Union Cemetery.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.