Loren Loomis

Loren Frederick Loomis, age 79 of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire. Loren was born at home, in Lookout, WI on December 29, 1939, to Gordon and Margit (Paulson) Loomis. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1958. After graduation, he proudly served our country in the Armed Forces with the 32nd Red Arrow Division and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. Upon returning home from the service, he married Sharon Anderson on September 1, 1962 and together they raised 3 children.
In his early working years, Loren ran a route for Frito Lay. In 1972, he became an agent for Standard Oil Company and opened Loomis Oil in Menomonie. Wanting to return to his home town, Loren opened Buffalo Valley Oil located in Mondovi in 1977. As life moved forward, Loren owned and operated Loomis Motors in Eleva, then transitioned to selling petroleum equipment and tankers for Midwest Trailer Sales in McFarland, until his retirement.
During his retirement years, Loren enjoyed golfing, traveling with Sharon and spending time at a family cabin in Wascott. Loren also loved spending time with his brother, Stan in Alabama and never passed an opportunity to road trip to the south. In his later years, you would often find Loren enjoying coffee with friends and his brothers, Lee and Monty. If he wasn’t enjoying coffee, you might find him and his twin brother, Lee kicking tires together at local car dealerships. He was an avid sports fan and proudly cheered for the Brewers, Packers and Badgers every chance he had.
Loren was very proud of his children and grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed watching their sporting activities throughout his life.
Loren will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Sharon of Mondovi; children, Brad of Neillsville, Todd (Kari) of Durand and Julie (Kenneth) Miller of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica (Luke) Harder, Allen (Kimberly) Loomis and Heidi Miller; great-grandchildren, Dayton Harder, Daisy Harder and Lily Harder; brother, Monty (Rose); sister-in-law, Judy; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Stanley and Lee.
A funeral service will be held at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 — 7:00 pm and then again at church one hour prior to the service. Please share your fond memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems for their care and support.